PawHut Dog Sofa Bed Cat Sofa with Soft Cushion for Dogs Grey

Pet's comfort is a top priority and that's why this PawHut pet sofa is the ideal choice. Made with a strong wooden frame, it'll fully support small dogs and cats, whilst the high backrest and arms keep them safe and secure. They'll be laying on a thick padded cushion for extra cosiness, which can be removed and washed to keep their space clean. Finished with four legs for balance and stability, it's a piece that brings style and snugness to your home.