PawHut Pet Sofa Dog Couch, Short Plush, for Small Dog, Grey

A new lounging area for your pet, in the form of this sofa from PawHut. Its spacious design fused with thick padded material is comfortable, so they can rest and stretch with ease. Keep their spot hygienic - the zippered cushion cover is washable, whilst the water-resistant sofa is easy to clean. A solid wooden structure keeps it strong and durable, this sofa can be used daily your pet's new favourite place for the long term.