PawHut Dog Sofa with Legs, Water-Resistant Fabric for M/L Dogs Green

Don't want pets on your furniture? The ideal solution is to give them their own. With this spacious pet sofa from PawHut, medium and large dogs can lay and relax comfortably. They'll rest on a thick cushion while the plush upholstery is soft. The cover is removable and washable, keeping their space clean and cosy. Finished with four wooden legs for added stability, pets are safe and supported. A snug spot, perfect for daily use.