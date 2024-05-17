PawHut Dog Sofa Bed Pet Chair with Soft Cushion, for XS and S Dogs Blue

This dark blue PawHut dog couch is perfect for your pet to relax and rest. Made from wood, the frame is tough for everyday use by your pet, with linen upholstery which is smooth to the touch and breathable. This raised dog bed features a thick cushion for comfort. Four legs keep the puppy bed steady, whilst elevating it for healthy air flow. Give your pet luxe comfort in true style.