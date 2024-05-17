PawHut Dog Sofa Chair with Legs Cushion for XS Dog Cat 68.5x40.5x40.5 cm

Pets deserve a snug space of their own - that's what they'll have, thanks to this PawHut pet sofa. Made with a strong wooden frame, its back and sides keep pets safe and supported when relaxing. There's a thick cushion to rest on, which can be removed and washed, keeping their spot clean and cosy. Finished with four legs at the bottom - the dog sofa bed stays firm and balanced, and protects from dampness. A luxury dog bed, making their days extra comfortable.