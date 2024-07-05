Marketplace.
PawHut Pressure Fit, Safety Gate Dog Gate Small Cat Door, 74-80cm

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

£31.49

£31.49/each

PawHut Pressure Fit, Safety Gate Dog Gate Small Cat Door, 74-80cm
Need a dog-free zone in your home? This PawHut pet gate is your answer. Keeping curious dogs out, cats can still use the convenient small door, granting them easy passage. It can also be used as a room separator, giving your companion a designated space. Plus, with a clever automatic shutting feature and a double lock system, you'll know that pets are always safe and secure, giving you less thing to worry about.
Small door allows cats to pass, enhancing mobilityAdjusts to fit openings between 74-80cmSwings both ways or a specific way

