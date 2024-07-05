PawHut Pressure Fit, Safety Gate Dog Gate Small Cat Door, 74-80cm

Need a dog-free zone in your home? This PawHut pet gate is your answer. Keeping curious dogs out, cats can still use the convenient small door, granting them easy passage. It can also be used as a room separator, giving your companion a designated space. Plus, with a clever automatic shutting feature and a double lock system, you'll know that pets are always safe and secure, giving you less thing to worry about.