PawHut Pressure Fit Safety Gate Auto Closing Door for S M Dogs 74-80cm

Need to keep curious pets out of certain areas? This PawHut pet gate is for you. Designed for openings between 74-80cm, you'll use it for doorways, hallways, staircases or you can set it up as a room divider, allowing you to create a designated space for your companion. It shuts automatically to give you extra peace of mind. Cleverly made to open in both directions when needed, it features a user-friendly double lock system for you to pass through, whilst keeping pets perfectly penned.