PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Grey

Need to keep pets from certain places? This PawHut gate for dogs does the trick. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, the width is adjustable for different sized openings, whilst the two wide feet makes it freestanding, so it's easier to set up. Its wooden frame stays in shape when in use. It's easy to assemble - you can get your dog fence up instantly, so pets stop going to restricted areas.