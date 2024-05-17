Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Grey
image 1 of PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Greyimage 2 of PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Greyimage 3 of PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Greyimage 4 of PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Greyimage 5 of PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Grey

PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

PawHut Adjustable Wooden Pet Gate Freestanding Dog Barrier Grey
Need to keep pets from certain places? This PawHut gate for dogs does the trick. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, the width is adjustable for different sized openings, whilst the two wide feet makes it freestanding, so it's easier to set up. Its wooden frame stays in shape when in use. It's easy to assemble - you can get your dog fence up instantly, so pets stop going to restricted areas.
Length adjustable from 104 cm to 183 cmTwo wide feetIdeal for hallway, doorways, and other home areas

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here