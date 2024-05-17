PawHut Pet Safety Gate 3 Panels Playpen Metal Fence, Walk Through Door

This pet gate from PawHut is designed to provide a safe and comfortable space for your lovely furry friends. It can be used as a pet playpen, safety gate, stove and room divider. You can build it into various shapes to meet your different requirements. Thanks to its knockdown design, the playpen is foldable for easy transport and storage when not in use. The automatic lock provides more convenience and keeps pets safely inside. Give your pet a home with this pet playpen!