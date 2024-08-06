PawHut Freestanding Pet Gate Safety Barrier 4 Pannel with Support Feet

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This PawHut modern pet fence is a safe and efficient way to keep your pets in an area whilst adding a decorative touch to your home. This puppy gate with four separate panels, secured with sturdy hinges, allows the gate to be folded down or create a freestanding setup. Wide support feet on the end for balance, while non-slip mats for added stability. The stylish pet barrier will fit in any part of your home, great for doorways, hallways, entry and staircase.

