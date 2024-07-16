PawHut Freestanding Pet Dog Gate 6 Panel Foldable Wooden Playpen

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This PawHut pet barrier is an efficient way to keep your pets in an area, whilst its all-white design adds a decorative touch. The pet fence is freestanding and has six flexible panels secured with strong hinges, which can bend into different shapes - ideal for different sized areas. Pets can easily pass through the middle and it features a safety lock, so they remain put. The two support feet keep this fence upright and balanced - a secure way to stop pets from going where they shouldn't.

This PawHut pet barrier is an efficient way to keep your pets in an area, whilst its all-white design adds a decorative touch. The pet fence is freestanding and has six flexible panels secured with strong hinges, which can bend into different shapes - ideal for different sized areas. Pets can easily pass through the middle and it features a safety lock, so they remain put. The two support feet keep this fence upright and balanced - a secure way to stop pets from going where they shouldn't.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.