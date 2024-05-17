PawHut Pet Gate 4 Panel Wooden Dog Barrier Folding Fence, Support Feet

This PawHut dog gate for doorway will safely and effectively limit the range of your pet's activities. It's formed of four MDF panels, each connected by hinges so you can bend it to different shapes when required. When not in use, it can be easily folded up to save space. Suitable for doorways, stairs, entrances and more, this is a great product to help keep pets protected when you need that extra helping hand.