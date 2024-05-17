PawHut Freestanding Pet Gate Safety Barrier 3 Pannel Support White

The foldable dog barrier from Pawhut is an easy and safe way to confine your pet while offering an attractive blend to your decor. The innovatory 3-panel design secured with sturdy hinges allows the gate to be folded down or create a free-standing setup. It is sturdy enough with two support feet and would not potentially damage your home. The stylish wooden dog gate freestanding will fit in any part of your home, great for doorways, hallways, entry and staircase.