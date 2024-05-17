PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrier

This PawHut dog gate for doorway is a safe and efficient way to keep your pets in an area whilst adding a decorative touch to your home. It is a retractable pet barrier with three separate panels and its adjustable length and freestanding design allows you to use it in various places and sized areas. It features a door panel for easy access, with a safety catch and wide feet on the end for balance. A great piece for the hallway, doorways and other areas in the home.