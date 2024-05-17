Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrier
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrierimage 2 of PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrierimage 3 of PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrierimage 4 of PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrierimage 5 of PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrier

PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrier

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£57.99

£57.99/each

PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate Adjustable, Door Lock Safe Barrier
This PawHut dog gate for doorway is a safe and efficient way to keep your pets in an area whilst adding a decorative touch to your home. It is a retractable pet barrier with three separate panels and its adjustable length and freestanding design allows you to use it in various places and sized areas. It features a door panel for easy access, with a safety catch and wide feet on the end for balance. A great piece for the hallway, doorways and other areas in the home.
Length adjustable from 113 cm to 166 cmWith smooth surface to clean easilyTwo feet for extra support and stability

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here