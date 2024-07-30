PawHut Wooden Freestanding Pet Gate 4 Panels Foldable Dog Safety Fence

Ensure your pets are kept secure in particular areas at home, whilst adding a decorative touch with this PawHut wooden dog gate. Made from wood for a naturally durable formation, it's made into a four-panel design, where each piece is connected via hinge; you can set into different shapes and sizes to fit into different areas - stairways, doorways and kitchen spots. It features a middle door for access to either side, with a lock for security. Finished with removable feet for balance.