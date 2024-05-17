PawHut Pressure Fit Safety Gate for Doors, Dog Gate Auto Close, Black

Keep dogs from restricted areas with this PawHut safety gate. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, it has an adjustable width of 75-82cm - perfect for different sized openings. This pet gate automatically closes if it's open at less than 90° - no more worrying about leaving it slightly open. It's pressure-mounted, making it easy to set up a safe and effective way to stop pets from going where they shouldn't.