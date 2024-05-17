PawHut 74-148cm Wide Adjustable Safety Gate with 3 Extensions, White

Need to keep pets away from certain places? This PawHut pet gate does the trick. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, the width is adjustable for different sizes. Its metal frame stays in shape when in use, whilst the lead-free surface keeps pets safe. Door automatically closes if it's open at less than 90°, so it isn't a problem if left slightly open. Accessories are included, making it easy to assemble - you can get your gate up instantly, so pets stop going to restricted areas.