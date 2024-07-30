PawHut Pressure Fit Safety Gate for Stairs, Auto Close 75-82cm - White

Keep dogs from restricted areas with this PawHut safety gate. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, it has an adjustable width of 75-82cm - perfect for different sized openings. This pet gate automatically closes if it's open at less than 90 degrees - no more worrying about leaving it slightly open. It's pressure-mounted, making it easy to set up a safe and effective way to stop pets from going where they shouldn't.