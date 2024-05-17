PawHut Dog Gate Pet Safety Gate Cat Door Auto Close Pine Decor 74-80cm

Need to keep pets away from certain places? This PawHut pet gate does the trick. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, with a cat door to separate your cats and dogs. Its steel frame stays in shape when in use, whilst the lead-free surface keeps pets safe. Door automatically closes if it's open at less than 90°, so it isn't a problem if left slightly open. Accessories are included, making it easy to assemble - you can get your gate up instantly, so pets stop going to restricted areas.