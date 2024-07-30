PawHut Dog Gate Wide Stair Gate with Door Pressure Fit, 75-95W cm, White

Need to keep pets away from certain places? This PawHut safety gate does the job. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, it has an adjustable width of 75-95 cm - perfect for different sized openings. Made from durable steel, it stays firmly upright when in use - it can also be pressure-mounted, making it easy to set up a safe and effective way to stop pets from going where they shouldn't.