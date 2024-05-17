PawHut Extra Tall Dog Gate with Cat Door Auto Close 74-101 cm Wide

Keep pets away from rooms when required with this PawHut pet stair gate. Made from sprayed metal with lead-free treated surface for strength and safety. 74cm to 80cm wide, allows to fit into different sized spaces with ease while 104.1cm high - the extra tall gate makes it difficult for pets to get over. Slide and lift, the handle is easy to open, allowing you to pass through quickly without your pet escaping for security. Cat door provides a secure separation between cats and dogs.