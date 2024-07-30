PawHut Dog Gate Wide Stair Gate Door Pressure Fit, 75-145W cm, Black

Need to keep pets away from certain places? This PawHut safety gate does the job. Suitable for hallways, doorways and staircases, it has an adjustable width of 75-145 cm - perfect for different sized openings. Made from durable steel, it stays firmly upright when in use - it can also be pressure-mounted, making it easy to set up a safe and effective way to stop pets from going where they shouldn't.