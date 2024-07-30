PawHut 74-80cm Metal Pet Gate Safety Barrier, Auto-Close Door White

Keep pets away from specific places easily with this puppy gate from PawHut. It's made from metal for strength, and its width can be adjusted between 74cm and 80cm, meaning it will fit properly in door frames and other passages. Fitted with a middle door to pass when needed, the slide-and-lift handle is easy to use so you can walk through quickly. Two rotating locks on the bottom allow the door to opened both ways, with a double locking mechanism to finish for extra safety.