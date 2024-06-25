PawHut Pressure Fitted Pet Dog Safety Gate Metal Fence, Black

This stair gates for dogs from PawHut is made to fit a wide range of different doorways, openings and other places required. Easy to install thanks to its four pressure points, it's made from powdered coated steel for safe holding strength and durability. The a door comes with a one-handed opening system, meaning it's very quick and easy to operate - perfect for when you're in a rush. Great for when people come over to visit and you need to keep your pet safely separated.