PawHut Four-Level Small Animal Cage, Indoor Pet House, Black

Keep your pet stimulated, secure and happy with this four-tier PawHut chinchilla cage. Each platform is connected via a ramp, so pets can roam up and down easily - perfect for bunnies, ferrets, chinchillas and other small animals. There are two front doors and a top opening, making it effortless to grab your pets if needed, whilst the bottom removable tray and detachable platforms allow you to clean the cage, keeping their space tidy. Finished with four wheels at the bottom for easy movement. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size