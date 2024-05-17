PawHut Rabbit Cage Guinea Pig Small Animal Playpen Water Proof Roof

Thanks to this animal cage from PawHut, small pets have a spacious and secure area, where they can rest and roam. Suitable for guinea pigs and rabbits, it has a steel wire structure for a ventilated habitat, whilst providing you with an open view of your pet. There's water-resistant oxford fabric at the bottom, making the cage easy to clean. Equipped with two doors, it's easy for pets to get in and out. It's simple to set up an ideal way to keep pets protected and safely in a place.