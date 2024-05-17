PawHut 2-Tier Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Chinchilla Food Dish

Give your small pet double the space to move around with this two-tier small animal cage from PawHut. Divided by the large ramp, each level features a deep base for keeping bedding and making cleaning easy. Inside features a water bottle and food dish to keep them hydrated and fed, with metal wire fencing to keep them safely inside. The generous bar spacing allows fresh air to pass through, and preventing them from feeling too encaged. A place to keep your pets secure and occupied day and night. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.