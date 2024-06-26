PawHut 89cm Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Guinea Pig Green

Give your small pet their own place to chill the day away with this cage from PawHut. It's made with a 44x89cm living area, protected by metal wire casing, keeping them safely inside and allowing the air to flow through. Inside features a small platform with a food bowl, a water bottle, a ramp and a hay feeder, giving them everything they need to stay happy, hydrated and fed. With a large front door and top door for easy access, it's finished with a deep base, which collects dirt and debris, and four wheels to move around easily. Perfect for Rats,Chinchillas and more. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.