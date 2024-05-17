PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Black

This rabbit cage from PawHut provides a spacious home for your pets. Perfect for guinea pigs, and chinchillas, they'll have lots of room to rest and play, and you can keep watch from all angles, thanks to its open and visible design. You can also change the shape and size - perfect for different rooms, whilst the multi-angle connectors make it simple to set up and take down. The c&c cage is light in weight and can be taken apart, so it's easy to move, store and won't take up much space.