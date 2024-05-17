Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Black
image 1 of PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Blackimage 2 of PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Blackimage 3 of PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Blackimage 4 of PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Blackimage 5 of PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Black

PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£28.99

£28.99/each

PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit Ferret Black
This rabbit cage from PawHut provides a spacious home for your pets. Perfect for guinea pigs, and chinchillas, they'll have lots of room to rest and play, and you can keep watch from all angles, thanks to its open and visible design. You can also change the shape and size - perfect for different rooms, whilst the multi-angle connectors make it simple to set up and take down. The c&c cage is light in weight and can be taken apart, so it's easy to move, store and won't take up much space.
24 wire panels, 2 doors, 5 resin panels, ladderCan be configured into various shapesPlastic cable ties and a wooden mallet

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here