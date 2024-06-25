PawHut DIY Pet Playpen Cage 22 Piece Bunny Chinchilla Hedgehog

Small pets will have a spacious and secure area, thanks to this cage from PawHut. It has 22 panels and 24 multiangle connectors, so it can be set up into different shapes and sizes, perfect for small and large spaces. The metal structure is sturdy, whilst the cable ties and non-slip pieces add stability, keeping pets safe. It's most suitable for rabbits, chinchillas, guinea pigs and hedgehogs. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size