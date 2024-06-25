Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Trays
image 1 of PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Traysimage 2 of PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Traysimage 3 of PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Traysimage 4 of PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Traysimage 5 of PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Trays

PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Trays

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£51.99

£51.99/each

PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Trays
Put yourself in control of your pet's home space with this expandable c and c cage from PawHut. The set includes 26 walls, corner connectors and four large doors, the largest size it can reach being 119 x 111 cm, perfect for housing small pets. Comes with six individual trays for the bottom to collect any dirt and wastage, making cleaning extremely easy. Each wire panel is made from steel for safety, with the large gaps allowing fresh air to flow through so your pet can breathe healthily.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Set with 16 wall panels, 4 door panelsLarge doors for your pet to enter and leaveSix bottom trays for easy cleaning

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here