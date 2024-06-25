PawHut 30 Pcs DIY Expandable Pet Cage Steel Bars with Doors Trays

Put yourself in control of your pet's home space with this expandable c and c cage from PawHut. The set includes 26 walls, corner connectors and four large doors, the largest size it can reach being 119 x 111 cm, perfect for housing small pets. Comes with six individual trays for the bottom to collect any dirt and wastage, making cleaning extremely easy. Each wire panel is made from steel for safety, with the large gaps allowing fresh air to flow through so your pet can breathe healthily. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size