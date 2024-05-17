PawHut Retractable Pet Safety Gate, Folding Stair Barrier, White

Need to keep pets from certain areas? This PawHut pet gate is your solution - a must-have for pet owners! A versatile gate, fits perfectly in doorways, staircases or hallways. Made with durable steel and retractable polyester cloth, it can extend up to 115cm, accommodating most areas of your home. Keep your beloved pets safe and secure, giving you the ultimate peace of mind.