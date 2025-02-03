PawHut Pet Playpen DIY Small Animal Cage 12 Panels for Hedgehog Bunny

This guinea pig cage from PawHut will give your pet a spacious and safe space to stay in when needed. The multi-angle connectors make the enclosure easy to set up and take down. The 'DIY' design means you can set it up however small or large you wish - it's also easy to change its shape. Suitable for most small animals such as hedgehog, puppies, rabbits and guinea pigs - giving you peace of mind when you need to take your eyes off them. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

Easy to set up with included accessories and instructions. Comes with 12 panels and 24 multi-angle connectors Made from high-quality metal and PP resin

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD