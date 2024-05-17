PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigs

Treat your small pets to the perfect home with this easy-to-build c and c cage from PawHut. For guinea pigs and hedgehogs, its DIY style allows you to adjust the shape and size, giving pets a comfortable and personalised space for relaxing. They'll have different areas for resting, playing and for litter - you can also pair it with multiple sets to make it bigger. It's An easy way to invest in your pet's happiness, making their days extra special.