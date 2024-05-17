Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigs
image 1 of PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigsimage 2 of PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigsimage 3 of PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigsimage 4 of PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigsimage 5 of PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigs

PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£25.99

£25.99/each

PawHut Pet Playpen, 18 Panels DIY Small Animal Cage, for Guinea Pigs
Treat your small pets to the perfect home with this easy-to-build c and c cage from PawHut. For guinea pigs and hedgehogs, its DIY style allows you to adjust the shape and size, giving pets a comfortable and personalised space for relaxing. They'll have different areas for resting, playing and for litter - you can also pair it with multiple sets to make it bigger. It's An easy way to invest in your pet's happiness, making their days extra special.
Suitable for hedgehogs, guinea pigsDurable steel and PP resin materialsTwo doors for easy access

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here