PawHut Hamster Cage with Tubes Exercise Wheel, Water Bottle - Blue

A happy home for small pets, thanks to this multilevel gerbil cage from PawHut. It comes with a platform, ramp and tube, providing lots of space for pets to play, rest and roam. They'll have an exercise wheel to keep active, whilst the food tray and water bottle ensures they're fed and hydrated. Its removable base makes cleaning easy, so their space stays tidy. Handle on the top for effortless carrying - you can take it anywhere, and your pets can always enjoy this comfortable habitat.