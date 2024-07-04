PawHut Tortoise House with Mesh Roof, Small Pet Reptile Grey

Upgrade your pet's living with the PawHut tortoise house. Offers a cozy and private space where your pets can unwind and rest comfortably. Encompassed by three expansive windows, it allows them to freely roam and bask in the warm sunlight. For added convenience, you can remove the side panels, instantly expanding the living space and providing your pets with an even larger home to enjoy. The wooden structure ensures great performance and makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size