PawHu DIY Pet Playpen 36 Panel for Rabbit Chinchilla Hedgehog

Ensure peace of mind when you want to keep your pet away from certain areas, thanks to this rabbit cage from PawHut. Consisting of 36 panels, the small animal cage gives you plenty of control of the shape and sized desired, with all required accessories (connectors and cable ties) included to fix all pieces together in place. Made from metal, each piece is strong and rigid to keep your pet in place, with an open air design to ensure they can breathe and not feel completely trapped.