PawHut Glass Reptile Terrarium Habitats for Lizards Frogs, 30x30x20cm

Treat your pets to a new home with this reptile box from PawHut. You're able to put dirt, water and plants inside creating the perfect habitat to flourish. It has a raised base, providing space for a substrate heater, so temperature needs are met. The locks make it easy to open for cleaning and it stops pets from escaping. It's well-ventilated, thanks to the wired mesh and there's a port on the top cover for feeding. Watch them settle into their improved surroundings through the 360° glass.