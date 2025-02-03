PawHut 3 Tiers Hamster Cage with Deep Glass Bottom, 60 x 40 x 57cm

This PawHut hamster cage for dwarf hamster provides a spacious, multi-level home for pets, with an included running wheel and ramps for exercise and play. A private, cosy hut offers a place to relax, whilst an accessible food bowl and water bottle keep them fed and hydrated. The tempered glass base with footpads ensures safety and security, whilst the spaced wiring promotes airflow, keeping them cool and cosy. Invest in your pets' comfort and happiness by treating the to the ideal living space. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

- 3 tiers, provides lots of space to roam - Accessories are included - Steel wire and tempered glass base;

