PawHut Wooden Tortoise House, Small Pet Reptile, Hide Shelter, Yellow

Tortoises thrive ideal in their natural habitat - that's why they'll love this PawHut tortoise table. Spacious and comfortable, there's a built-in hide box that is sheltered and private; perfect for sleeping in. Getting UV rays is important, so whether it's from the sun or a UV lamp, they'll use the basking area to wander, unwind and revel in soothing warmth. Easily clean their haven by simply opening the roof. Invest in their happiness today - a life of comfort, and quality awaits.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Built-in hide box and basking areaOpenable roof for easy cleaningLocks included for added safety

