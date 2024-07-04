Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatiel
image 1 of PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatielimage 2 of PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatielimage 3 of PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatielimage 4 of PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatielimage 5 of PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatiel

PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatiel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£139.99

£139.99/each

PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatiel
Need a spacious spot where birds can feel secure? This PawHut parrot cage is the solution. Plenty of space to spread their wings, they'll have a choice of perches to rest on. Lots of bird toys, platforms and ladders build a playground for your friend. Containers for food and water, whilst the multiple doors make it simple to access the cage. Slide-out tray for quick cleaning, keeping their space tidy. A stand underneath with four wheels for easy movement and two have brakes for security.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
- Multiple doors for easy access;- Bird toys for entertainment;- Come with metal ladders and platforms;

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here