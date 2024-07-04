PawHut 3 Tier Bird Cage with Stand Toy, for Canary Finch Cockatiel

Need a spacious spot where birds can feel secure? This PawHut parrot cage is the solution. Plenty of space to spread their wings, they'll have a choice of perches to rest on. Lots of bird toys, platforms and ladders build a playground for your friend. Containers for food and water, whilst the multiple doors make it simple to access the cage. Slide-out tray for quick cleaning, keeping their space tidy. A stand underneath with four wheels for easy movement and two have brakes for security. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size