PawHut Bird Cage, with Stand, Wheels, Toys, for Budgies, Parakeets

Treat your birds to a spacious and cosy PawHut flight cage. With plenty of room to spread their wings, different perches, toys, ladders and platforms, it's the perfect home. There are multiple doors and containers for food and water, so catering to your pets is easy. They'll live in a tidy space, thanks to the removable tray making cleaning effortless. Plus, with four wheels and two brakes, it's mobile and stable for extra convenience and safety. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size