PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot White

A place for birds to thrive, thanks to this spacious cage from PawHut. It comes with four wooden perches, providing plenty of options for pets to stand, whilst the four plastic containers are for easy feeding. There are two large front doors and four side doors, so you can access the cage, ensuring they have enough food and water. The bottom pull-out tray makes for effortless cleaning, keeping their cage hygienic. Finished with four wheels so you can roll the cage to any area with minimum fuss.