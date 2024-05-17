Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot White
image 1 of PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot Whiteimage 2 of PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot Whiteimage 3 of PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot Whiteimage 4 of PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot Whiteimage 5 of PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot White

PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

PawHut Large Bird Cage Budgie Cage for Finch Canaries Parrot White
A place for birds to thrive, thanks to this spacious cage from PawHut. It comes with four wooden perches, providing plenty of options for pets to stand, whilst the four plastic containers are for easy feeding. There are two large front doors and four side doors, so you can access the cage, ensuring they have enough food and water. The bottom pull-out tray makes for effortless cleaning, keeping their cage hygienic. Finished with four wheels so you can roll the cage to any area with minimum fuss.
Multiple doors for easy access to the inside areaIncludes wooden perches, plastic food containersQuick clean with the bottom slide-out plastic tray

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here