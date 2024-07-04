PawHut Bird Cage with Rolling Stand for Small Birds - Grey

Upgrade your pet's home with this spacious PawHut bird cage. With plenty of room to spread their wings, it features perches, toys and a swing for extra activities. Multiple doors and containers for food and water, so catering to your pets is lightwork. Their home will remain spotless, thanks to the removable tray making cleaning simple. With four wheels and two breaks, it's mobile and stable for extra convenience and safety. A home filled with love and enjoyment, allowing pets to thrive. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size