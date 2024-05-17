PawHut Wooden Bird Aviary, Outdoor Bird Cage for Finch, Canary Grey

A spacious home for your pets, thanks to this bird cage from PawHut. Its vertical design offers plenty of room to move and stretch their wings, whilst the four perches let them choose where they'd like to relax. The powder-coated metal grids help with ventilation and allows you to keep watch. Perfect for outside, the asphalt roof is weather-resistant, whilst the raised floor stops moisture seeping through. The doors are lockable so they'll be safe in their home, even when you're not around.