PawHut Bird Table with Four Wheels, Perches, Stainless Steel Bowls

Elevate your pet's world with this PawHut bird table, treating them to freedom and comfort. Crafted with steel and wood, it includes a perch, ladder, toy hanger and two stainless steel bowls, fulfilling your feathered friend's every need. Its spacious round pallet effortlessly contains any mess, making cleaning a breeze. With four castors for easy movement, you can set it up anywhere - indoors or outdoors. Provide a vibrant and hassle-free life for your bird, filling each day with joy.