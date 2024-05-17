Marketplace.
PawHut Bird Table with Wheels, for Small Parrot - Dark Grey

PawHut Bird Table with Wheels, for Small Parrot - Dark Grey
Transform your pet's living space with this PawHut bird stand. They'll have three perches, where they can stand and stretch their wings, whilst the ladder and toy hanger let them move and play freely. Two stainless steel bowls ensure they never go hungry or thirsty. Equipped with four casters for effortless movement, you can set it up indoors or outdoors. The pallet with a fence makes cleaning a breeze. Finished with a steel and wood structure, it's a safe space for pets to enjoy daily.
Four castors for easy movementBottom shelf for storage of bird toys and foodMade with steel and wood, it's strong and stable

