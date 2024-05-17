PawHut Wooden Bird Feeder Stand for Garden Backyard Decorative Pre-cut

A traditional piece for every garden, this feeder table will keep birds fed all year. It's made from solid fir wood so it lasts, with a non-toxic paint coating for extra protection. The beautiful design consists of the top house and middle platform - plenty of room for birds to eat and perch. There is a top nesting space for privacy, which is extra-protected against water with the asphalt covered roof. A great way to get even closer to nature.