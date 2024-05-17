Pawhut Bird Feeding Station Kit Wild Bird Feeder Pole with 6 Hooks

Attract a variety of birds by this bird feed station kit from PawHut. Features 6 hooks and 2 trays in total, providing various choices to place feeders. 4 different kinds of feeders are included for you. 4 prong base is stable and durable for reliable daily use. In addition, it's a great gift for parents, children and nature lovers. Put the bird feeding station outside your home near a window or in your patio and make a clear viewing angle to hours of delightful entertainment.