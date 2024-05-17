PawHut Bird Cage with Stands for Finches, Parakeets, Small Birds - Grey

Treat your birds to a spacious and cosy PawHut bird cage. With plenty of room to spread their wings, they'll enjoy using the different stands and ladders, providing plenty of spaces to relax. There are multiple doors, so catering to your pets is effortless. They'll live in a tidy space, thanks to the removable tray making cleaning simple. Finished with a wooden construction, it's suitable for outdoor use. A comfy and secure home, improving their quality of life.